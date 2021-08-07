Skip to Content
Crossroads Mission in need of donations

Local homeless shelter low on supplies, accepting donations to help serve those in need - News 11's Arlette Yousif reporting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As we approach the hottest month of the year, Crossroads Mission helps the needy as they try to get out of the excessive and dangerous heat. The shelter needs to replenish its supply to be able to provide for more people.

While the mission is accepting various donations, the specific requests are twin bed sheets, hygiene kits and water. Blankets are also always a necessity. Items can be dropped off at the shelter.

Shopping at the mission's 2nd Chance Thrift Store is also a great way to support the nonprofit.

The shelter serving the community for over 60 years has been able to do so through the generous donations of locals.

Saturday on News 11's Early Editon, Arlette Yousif speaks with the mission about the current needs.

