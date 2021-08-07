CHP: Hay bales combust aboard truck

Top Stories

Cause unknown, heat wave isn't helping

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirms a driver was heading south on Highway 115 Saturday afternoon just after 12; when all of a sudden, he realized the hay bales he was carrying were on fire.

He pulled over in between Taecker and Silliman Roads. The Brawley and Imperial County Fire Departments, along with CHP, arrived at the scene to find the truck in flames.

The man was a bit worked up and confused, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

California Department of Transportation assisted in the clean up.

None of the involved authorities have determined the cause, though foul play is not currently suspected.

There is speculation that it very well could've been a combination of dry hay, overheated metal frames and our current heatwave all under the right conditions.