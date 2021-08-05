Quechan Casino resumes entertainment inside theater

Top Stories

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It's been more than a year since Quechan Casino and Resort has entertained its guests with live performances, comedy acts, and much more. Starting this weekend, the resort will reopen its doors to the general public.

Heart by Heart - featuring original heart members Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier will be the first to perform to a crowd inside the casino's theater.

