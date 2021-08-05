Skip to Content
Quechan Casino resumes entertainment inside theater

QUECHAN CASINO & RESORT

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It's been more than a year since Quechan Casino and Resort has entertained its guests with live performances, comedy acts, and much more. Starting this weekend, the resort will reopen its doors to the general public.

Heart by Heart - featuring original heart members Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier will be the first to perform to a crowd inside the casino's theater.

Today on News 11 - Find out how the casino will continue to ensure safety amongst its guests and get a preview of upcoming performances.

