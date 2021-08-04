El Centro dealership not receiving cars

Top Stories

Nation wide vehicle shortage due to COVID-19 pandemic - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The pandemic has brought many inconveniences to daily life and shortages have hit the nation. One Ford dealership in El Centro is feeling the brunt as it has little to no cars in their lot.

El Centro Motors has lost nearly $300,000 dollars in the last four months. The shortage is due to the pandemic and a lack of manufacturing.

Mike Morris is a managing partner at El Centro Motors, he says in his 44 years of working at dealerships, this is the biggest challenge that he has had to face.

“The shortage has been devastating on us, we have a lot of farmers who rely on us for vehicles, we have a lot of trucks on order for different farmers and we just can’t get them,” he said.

El Centro Motors is expected to get more vehicles in the coming months according to Ford.