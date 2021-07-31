YPD advises public on how to spot scams, avoid getting taken advantage of

Top Stories

Warning comes as a result of increase in reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announces that a recent boost in reports of unlawful door-to-door solicitation has been occurring. Calls tell the department that solicitors have been visiting residential neighborhoods offering free consultations.

Solicitors may even greet you by name, but don't be fooled. They could've easily looked you up through an online directory, or even scavenged your mail.

Card solicitors have been leaving.

Any offer of a "free upgrade" or "free system installation" is impossible. Even if you were to find a legitimate deal through a qualified business owner, there is always some kind of cost associated.

Put your guard up. Solicitors tend to use pressure tactics like, "This is a one-time offer;" often pressuring you to make a decision then and there. They even tend to use creative stories as a means of distracting you.

Here are some helpful tips to avoid getting taken advantage of:

Ask them to show you their business license. If they reveal anything, take a picture of it for your records.

Use common sense.

Do not trust a stranger.

Check identification.

If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

Take your time making a decision.

Get several estimates & compare.

Check the Better Business Bureau or consumer affairs office about the company.

Read the information carefully to be sure you know what the quoted price includes.

If the salesperson claims to be from your alarm company ask for their license or call the company to verify.

If anyone has any information relating to door-to-door scams, please call the YPD at (928) 373-4700. You can also call 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.