Skip to Content
Yuma County
By ,
Published 5:23 PM

The BBB warns the public of a new scam targeting parents

The Better Business Bureau is reporting of a new scam targeting parents by way of the new Child Tax Credit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The latest scam to hit the Better Business Bureau's radar shows how adaptive criminals can be. Within days of the Internal Revenue Service announcement of a Child Tax Credit, reports of scammers targeting parents began to surface.

Criminals are targeting parents and using their desperation to gather information or in many cases money. Contact is usually made via a phone call or email with the person on the other end looking and sounding official.

But, it's the way they contact you that Community Development Director for the BBB's Pacific Southwest Division John Hessinger says should raise a red flag.

According, to Hessinger the Internal Revenue Service will only contact you by way of a formal letter sent to you via the U.S. Postal Service.

Hessinger says consumers need to be alert when someone is offering anything that seems too good to be true. If anyone suspects that they have been contacted by a possible scammer, you can check the BBB Scam Tracker to check scams in your area.

Consumer / Crime / Video

Joe Teposte

Award-Winning Photojournalist, News Professional Trainer, Production, Writer, 20+ Years in Yuma News.

Author Profile Photo

Adonis Albright

Adonis Albright first found his passion in local news as a production assistant in San Diego after getting his Bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University.

You can catch Adonis reporting on KYMA at 5 and 6 p.m., as well as behind the desk on Fox9 at 9 p.m.

If you have a great story idea, you can reach him at adonis.albright@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content