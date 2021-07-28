The BBB warns the public of a new scam targeting parents

Yuma County

The Better Business Bureau is reporting of a new scam targeting parents by way of the new Child Tax Credit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The latest scam to hit the Better Business Bureau's radar shows how adaptive criminals can be. Within days of the Internal Revenue Service announcement of a Child Tax Credit, reports of scammers targeting parents began to surface.

Criminals are targeting parents and using their desperation to gather information or in many cases money. Contact is usually made via a phone call or email with the person on the other end looking and sounding official.

But, it's the way they contact you that Community Development Director for the BBB's Pacific Southwest Division John Hessinger says should raise a red flag.

According, to Hessinger the Internal Revenue Service will only contact you by way of a formal letter sent to you via the U.S. Postal Service.

Hessinger says consumers need to be alert when someone is offering anything that seems too good to be true. If anyone suspects that they have been contacted by a possible scammer, you can check the BBB Scam Tracker to check scams in your area.