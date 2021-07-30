Skip to Content
ICSO: Inmate found who was accidentally released

Capture aided by DSPM and U.S. Marshall Service

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Marshall Service collaborated with the Direccion de Seguridad Publica Municipal (DSPM) early Friday morning to capture Athan Emmanuel Estrada.

DSPM authorities arrested Estrada in Mexicali and transported him to the local Calexico Port of Entry, where the U.S. Marshall Service took him into custody.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office says that without the DSPM and U.S. Marshall Service, they would NOT have been able to locate Estrada.

This is the same inmate whom was released accidentally on Saturday.

