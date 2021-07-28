Back to school in Imperial Valley as COVID-19 cases go up

Top Stories

Will in-person classes resume this fall in spite of recent COVID-19 spike? - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The anxiety of students returning back to school is starting to build in some parents as cases of COVID-19 variants increase in the Imperial Valley.

The Imperial County Public Health Department reported a 20% increase of cases over the last two weeks. As back to school dates gets closer, talks about returning to the classroom have resurfaced.

Dr.Tien Vo, with Vo Medical Center in El Centro, shares that while some parents are anxious, returning to in-person learning this fall seems more than likely.

“It is okay to go back to school but we have to have those items in place, more vaccines and soon we have to have vaccines for all ages,” he said.

Amidst the recent increase of cases and new variants making their way to the Valley, Dr. Vo says that the high rate of vaccinations will allow for a safe return to the classrooms.

