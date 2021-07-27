Day 5: What to watch Tuesday night, Wednesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

Top Stories

DESERT SOUTHWEST (KYMA, KECY/NBC Sports) - NBC Olympics will be providing a rundown of the top athletes and biggest events to watch.

Every single event can be streamed live on NBC's website. To finding listings for specific sports, please visit the schedule page.

PRIMETIME (8 PM)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL - At 5 PM, Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne go up against Adrian Heidrich and Mirco Gerson of Switzerland in their second preliminary match.

SWIMMING - With finals at 6:30 PM, Katie Ledecky faces Australia's Ariarne Titmus in the 200m freestyle final. Ledecky will also hop back in the water for a first-ever women's 1500m Olympic final. Swimming heats are scheduled for 3 AM.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL - At 7 PM, Team U.S.A. and Team Tunisia compete to see who's the best.

MEN'S RUGBY - With semifinals at 7 PM, New Zealand, Great Britain, Argentina and Fiji are left remaining. Unfortunately, the U.S. men's team were eliminated in the quarterfinals. Medal matches are scheduled for 1:30 AM.

ROAD CYCLING - At 7:30 PM, Chloe Dygert competes in the women's time trial. Coached by Lance Armstrong, Dygert recently won the world title in 2019, becoming the youngest cyclist (male or female) to do so.

MEN'S BASKETBALL - At 9:40 PM, the U.S. men have a rematch against Iran which may provide them with a bounce-back opportunity. Jrue Holiday is currently the team's frontrunner.

WOMEN'S WATER POLO - At 10 PM, Maggie Steffens and Stephania Haralabidis are currently leading the team in scoring with six goals apiece as they head into a matchup with Hungary.

DIVING - At 11 PM, Andrew Capobianco makes his Olympic debut in the men's synchronized springboard final. Michael Hixon, who earned a silver medal alongside Daniel Goodellow in Rio 2016, is paired with Capobianco this year. Hixon has a new partner: reigning Olympic champion Jack Laugher.

BASKETBALL 3X3 - At 1 AM, the U.S. women face France in the semifinals. They'll then compete in the Bronze and Gold Medal Games at 3:45 AM.

MEN'S GYMNASTICS - At 3:15 AM, the U.S. men look to make a rebound in the individual all-around after finishing fifth on Monday. Olympian Sam Mikulak and Brody Malone are the only two Americans competing in the event.

