Border Patrol detains multiple aggravated felons

Detainments occur separately, within hours of each other

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol apprehended two previously-convicted felons early Saturday morning in separate incidents.

Agents at the Yuma Sector say it began just after midnight near the Andrade Port of Entry when teams came across a man whom had illegally crossed the U.S./Mexico border. After arresting and processing the migrant, agents identified him as Modesto Hernandez-Rechiga, 45.

In 2004, Hernandez-Rechiga was convicted of negligent vehicular homicide in California, and sentenced to 16 months in prison. The 45-year-old has also served additional jail time for several driving-under-the-influence arrests.

In 2005, authorities formally removed him from the U.S. However, in 2016, authorities deported Hernandez-Rechiga for a second time after he served jail time for reentry of a deported alien.

About three hours later, agents encountered a group south of the Foothills which had crossed the border illegally. They soon identified one of the men as Jose Ramos-Lopez, 34, whom also turned out to be a convicted felon.

In 2007, the California court system sentenced Ramos-Lopez to two years in prison after being convicted of sexual battery. He was only able to serve a year before authorities removed him from the U.S.

Both felons are Mexican nationals and face charges for reentry of a deported alien, with enhancements for being an aggravated felon. These add-ons would increase jail time to either man's sentence if convicted.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended 314 criminal aliens, since the start of the fiscal year, October 1, 2020.