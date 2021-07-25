VIDEO BLOG: Trump’s visit to Phoenix

Top Stories

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Former President Donald Trump spoke at the the Turning Point Action’s "Rally to Protect our Elections" on Saturday. Never shy to share his views, Trump was once again candid with his statements.

But you know what, that's the way it is. But you know, I tell people, this is the biggest issue there is, this is bigger than the border. This is bigger than anything, this is the biggest issue. And I see it just here. And I'd say I'd make a speech. And I'll talk about the border because we straighten out the border, we have the strongest border in history, we straighten out the border, and that's a big deal. But when you look at all of the death and destruction that this election has caused, and where do you see what's happening with inflation? Where do you see the real numbers on inflation and what's going on? And why do you go to the pump today and you see $3.75 we were in $1.87 for a gallon of gasoline. It was the most corrupt, dishonest and unfair election in the history of our country.

Sadly even in many red states, the rhinos are letting the radical left have their way on everything. You know that. In fact, I have to say this, in many cases, these weak republicans or rhinos, these weak republicans are worse. They're worse than Democrats. And you have a couple of examples right here in Arizona. And don't nod and don't say it because I don't want to get you in trouble. Maybe you can convince them to do what's right. But you have a couple of them right here in Arizona, and nobody knows. And I'll tell you what they're going to be defeated assures you're sitting there going to be defeated in the primaries, by real Republicans.

And as you know, I started the move out of Afghanistan. I think it was impossible for him to stop it, but it was a much different deal. I told the Taliban, I spoke to the leader and I spoke. I said, let’s call him Muhammad. I said, 'Muhammad, we’re leaving and we’re going to get along.'

Before exiting the stage, Trump vowed to immediately shut down President Joe Biden's border disaster.