Gas prices continuing to rise in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gas prices in Arizona have gone up about 0.7 cents per gallon, bringing the average price to about $3.12 per gallon.

In Yuma, residents, and even those just stopping by during a road trip to fill up, are noticing the increase.

Levi Heisman, a Phoenix resident who stops in Yuma to fill up before heading into California, has felt the impact of the prices. "It used to be 50 bucks now its like 80 bucks to fill up," Heisman said.

A year ago, gas prices were not as bad thanks to many people's travel limited by the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, people are back on the road, be it for travel or simply for work.

With that return has come the increase of gas prices which are up over 45.1% from a year ago. That is affecting drivers like Rodger Junge, an RV and truck owner whom fills up in Yuma when traveling from his home in California.

Junge says that his RV, which also tows his truck, has a tank capacity of 125 gallons; meaning: He has to do what he can to save at the pump.

"I use one of the apps on the phone, gas buddy; I use that all the time. Like, I came from Tuscon, and this was the cheapest fuel between here and there so I just filled up before I go to California," Junge shared.

In Junge’s opinion, there is also another reason that prices have continued to rise.

“You know it’s really the policies of the Biden administration, you know this green energy thing which is, I don’t think going very well, I believe in a clean planet, but you know it hurts peoples' pocketbook."