Video Blog: West Coast Fires
Bootleg Fire grows over 400K acres, Dixie fire over 100K acres
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - While the State of Arizona is dealing with intense flooding, Northern California and Southern Oregon are currently battling wildfires.
Bootleg Fire
The "Bootleg Fire" has now burned over 400,000 acres. Officials' last containment confirmation was only an estimated 38%.
It was allegedly started Tuesday, July 6, by lightening; and is so massive, it actually created its own weather system.
Authorities acknowledge whipping winds as helping to make the "megafire" worse. These dame winds are blowing smoke and haze all the way to the east coast.
Dixie Fire
Late Friday evening, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for Butte Meadows. Though the "Dixie Fire" has not gone over 150,000 acres, its flames are still causing considerable damage.
Fly Fire
The citizens of Quincy are growing increasingly on edge as "Fly Fire" flames near their households. Quincy currently remains under an evacuation warning.
Dixie and Fly Fires
Over 80 fires have been reportedly burning in the U.S. throughout this week, destroying nearly 1.4 million acres. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, more than 21,000 firefighters and support personnel from throughout the region have been requested to aid in fighting the fires.
