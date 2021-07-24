Former ASU Sun Devils now competing at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Top Stories

Lineup of athletes, from students to professionals

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Getting ready for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been unlike any other. But having included Arizona State University (ASU) in their journeys, these athletes now have a shot at winning the gold!

Jon Rahm Rodriguez earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, after beginning his education with ASU in the fall of 2012.

Now sponsored by Callaway, TravisMathew, Blue Yonder, Rolex, Mercedes-Benz and Silverleaf Club, Rahm finished out the ‘majors season’ on Monday. He achieved third place in the Open Championship held on the British course at Royal St. George’s.

Anna Maria Nordqvist began her education with ASU in the fall of 2012. Her studies lasted for about two-and-a-half years.

Azahara Munoz Vickers graduated magna cum laude from ASU in the spring of 2009. Her studies focused on brain research with a minor in business.

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Vickers earned 21st place according to their online records.

Giulia Molinaro began her education with ASU in the fall of 2008. Having been born in Italy, she was raised in Kenya. She became Italy's number one golfer at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she finished T53.

Carlota Ciganda Machiñena earned her bachelor's degree from ASU, specifically in Business Administration. According to the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LGPA), she qualified for the LPGA Tour on her first attempt.

Though Paul Casey began playing for the Sun Devils in 1998, he decided to forgo the rest of his education at ASU in 2000 to begin a professional career. Casey's former coach Rany Lein had this to say on the matter:

Paul's decision is one that I understand and support.He has brought a lot of attention to Arizona State and has represented the university in a great manner. During this fall, Paul came to the realization that he wanted to begin his professional career. With opportunities that will be available the first of the year, he is excited about playing professionally. He has had the opportunity to play with many Sun Devils currently playing professionally like Phil Mickelson, Todd Demsey, Jim Carter and many others, and he wants to join that elite group.

And Casey has certainly earned himself a well respected reputation among golfers nationally, and abroad.