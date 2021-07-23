Sky Ranch Park to be renamed after fallen deputy

Top Stories

City of Imperial to honor officer who died in the line of duty - News 11’s Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The City of Imperial made the decision on July 21 to rename Sky Ranch Park in Imperial after fallen Deputy Anthony Redondo.

Deputy Redondo’s friend and colleague, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Aaron Curiel, reached out the city manager’s office to suggest the name change.

Alexis Brown, Assistant City Manager and Public Information Officer for the City of Imperial, said the process to rename Sky Ranch Park took about two weeks. “This is the first, since my time here at the City of Imperial, of a request that we’ve received of this,” said Brown.

The importance for the renaming was because of the impact Deputy Redondo's death had on the community. Brown said the park is also a place for others who have lost family in law enforcement.

Deputy Redondo was involved in a crash on June 26. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Six additional persons were in the other car. Five of the six were treated for medical injuries. There was no word, and still no update on their condition.

The crash is still being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

Friday on News 11's Early Edition; Vince Ybarra give you more details on Deputy Redondo's connection to Ranch Park.