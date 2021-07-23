COVID-19 cases expected to rise in the Imperial Valley

Top Stories

State sequencing has shown an 80% increase of Delta variant cases - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Health experts say the number of COVID-19 cases across the Imperial Valley is expected to rise over the next week.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) made that announcement Friday. Health officials say there are currently 148 active cases across the Valley.

Imperial County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday says sequencing also shows cases of the Delta variant are also expected to go up.

“Most recently looking at the state, the sequencing has shown that over 80% of the cases are now related to delta. That was at 60% a week ago, so that is a significant change and it’s on the increase so it is concerning,” he said.

Currently, the ICPHD has no plans to mandate masks or restrict indoor activities, however, Dr. Munday says that anything is possible.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have a full update on COVID-19 cases in the Imperial Valley beginning at 4 p.m. on the Early Edition.