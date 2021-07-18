City of Imperial plans to install public workout/circuit feature in Paseo del Sol Park

Top Stories

Seeks proposals from professional designers

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In the neighborhood of newly constructed Cross Elementary School on San Felipe Drive and Cabo San Lucas Avenue, the City of Imperial seeks to add a new structure to Paseo del Sol Park.

The Imperial City Council is currently accepting proposals to be negotiated on and awarded a contract concerning Design and Installation Services until 3 p.m. Friday, July 30. One original proposition and three copies must be addressed to 420 S. Imperial, CA, 92251, Attention: Debra Jackson, City Clerk.

Mandatory Requirements

All proposals must demonstrate to comply with all documents, including but not limited to, the Governing Agreement.

All proposals must be accompanied with the name(s) title(s) and resume(s) of the individual(s) whom will be performing the services should the contract be awarded.

All parties submitting proposals shall include with their proposals at least three current references including: name, address and telephone number.

The City of Imperial is accepting written questions until Tuesday, July 20, with written responses to those inquiries available the following day. On Wednesday, August 18, the Imperial City Council will award a proposal and its respective submitter(s).

A scope of services describes the installation as 2,000 square feet, incorporating multiple workout features, ADA accessibility, rest-area seating, overhead shade, solar lighting, concrete curbing minimum 12" above ground, base material for natural drainage and engineered wood fiber surfacing. This project is funded by Landscape District Funds.