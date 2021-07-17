YPD: Suspect arrested after assaulting victim, crashing into house

Top Stories

Incident occurred in the 700 block of 1st Avenue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) received a 911 call Saturday regarding a residential disturbance in the 700 block of 1st Avenue at about 2:46 in the morning. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered a vehicle pulling away from the residence which it had just collided with.

Upon investigation, YPD identified the suspect as a 36-year-old male. Officers found that he physically assaulted the resident, and then intentionally struck the victim's house multiple times with his vehicle.

At the time of the incident, the residence was occupied. A victim was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The YPD arrested and booked the suspect on multiple felony charges, including attempted homicide.

