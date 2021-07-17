Public health officials detect St. Louis Encephalitis in Imperial Valley mosquito pools

Top Stories

County encourages public to use personal protection, eliminate breeding grounds

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to officials at the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD), two local mosquito pools have tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE) as of Friday.

Samples collected on Tuesday in the City of El Centro near West Main Road, just east of Austin Road, and the City of Imperial near the area of Puerto Vallarta Avenue and La Paz Drive were the two sources of these findings.

Stephen Munday, M.D., Health Officer shared, "As temperatures increase, so do mosquito populations and disease risk, which poses a serious public health threat in our communities."

SLE originates in birds, which then infects a feeding mosquito. Common symptoms include: fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and tiredness. There are currently no known vaccines to prevent, nor medications to treat SLE.

Locals living in the desert southwest can reduce risks of mosquito-borne diseases by taking the following precautions:

Limit time outdoors during dawn and early evening.

Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.

When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, light-colored, long-sleeve shirts and pants when mosquitoes are most active (during dusk and dawn).

Apply insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to label instructions to prevent mosquito bites.

"Residents are strongly encouraged to check around properties and yards for mosquito breeding sources," Dr. Munday continued.

A key role in reducing the risks of mosquito-borne diseases is eliminating all sources of standing water on your property. This can be done by:

Draining or filling temporary pools of water with dirt.

Keeping swimming pool water treated and circulating.

Draining or eliminating, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, toys, or any other container where mosquitos can breed.

Emptying and changing the water in birdbaths, fountains, wading pools, rain barrels and potted plant trays at least once a week to destroy potential mosquito habitats.

"Our agency will continue monitoring disease activity and treat affected areas," said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Jeff Lamoure.

The ICPHD's Vector Control program has 36 mosquito traps, mostly within city limits, throughout the County. Workers check the traps several times a week, collecting the traps themselves weekly.

Lamoure continued, "Although the positive mosquitoes have been collected in limited areas, all county residents should take precautions, like wearing insect repellent and minimizing outdoor activity at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active."