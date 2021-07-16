Person of interest found near Salton Sea

Top Stories

SALTON SEA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspect doused himself with gasoline on Thursday near the Salton Sea after deputies say he was wanted on several search warrants.

The suspect was a person of interest with multiple warrants. Sergeant Clint Erro with the Imperial County Sheriffs Office was driving when he saw smoke off road.

Tracing the smoke, he found the man sitting by a damaged truck. Sergeant Erro said he had to act quickly to gauge the situation, but also to make sure that the individual was brought to safety.

"Taking him into custody safely, detaining him, but immediately sitting him up, providing first aid,” he said.

Deputies arrested the suspect. He was booked into Imperial County Jail.