Yuma Sector rescue migrant family along Colorado River

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents rescue a migrant family who illegally crossed the border along the Colorado River on Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. Border Patrol says agents quickly got to the scene, used their vessels, and moved the family to the Arizona side of the river quickly to get them out of the heat.

Agents say a vessel commander and a crew member are responsible for patrolling the Yuma Sector's Colorado River corridor, which runs from the Morelos Dam to the west side of Yuma to Blythe, Calif.

