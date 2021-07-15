Two missing from Grand Canyon rafting trip

Top Stories

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police searched for two people who went missing after a flash flood on a rafting trip through the Grand Canyon.

Police got a call on Wednesday regarding injured people on the Colorado River seeking help. Park crews launched a search for them, but they remain missing.

Police do not release information of the identifies of the missing people.

The Associated Press says the flood hit the people on the trip as they camped out at the side of a canyon, 40 miles from where the rafts started.

Sources say the region hasn't had any rain, but with the monsoon activity lately, it's been hit with more rain than before.

According to the National Weather Service, the threat of flash flooding will remain in effect until next week. However, it'll be more scattered rain than widespread.

“The moisture is not going anywhere, and it will heat up as well, so those are perfect ingredients for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evenings in Arizona,” said meteorologist Evan LaGuardia in Flagstaff.