Man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two juveniles

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man is behind bars after being accused of molesting two juveniles on separate occasions.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says it received reports of a possible sexual abuse case on Tuesday morning. Deputies say two juvenile victims at Amberly's Place revealed they were molested and assaulted on separate occasions.

Deputies arrested a 38-year-old man and booked him into the Yuma County Detention Center for Sexual Abuse, Molestation of a Child, and Aggravated Assault.

This case remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.