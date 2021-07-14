Level 3 sex offender reports new address in Yuma

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Deputies would like to remind the community of a convicted sex offender with a new Yuma address.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says Alfonso Martinez, 47, now lives at the 12000 block of E. Del Norte in Yuma. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He is not wanted by YCSO.

YCSO says on July 29, 2008, Martinez pled guilty to luring a minor for sexual exploitation. The victim is a 13-years-old known to him. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Martinez is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.