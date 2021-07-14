GoFundMe created for 10-year-old who died in house fire

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A family member has organized a GoFundMe for the family of the 10-year-old who died in a house fire on Monday.

Jose Luis Yanez was one of nine children and two adults living in the home. The Yuma Fire Department says he was found dead after firefighters went into the burning house to try and save his life.

The child's uncle says any donations help. So far, the family has raised $2,815. To donate, click here.