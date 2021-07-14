Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 1:01 PM

GoFundMe created for 10-year-old who died in house fire

Courtesy of GoFundMe.com/Help the Yanez Family recover from house fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A family member has organized a GoFundMe for the family of the 10-year-old who died in a house fire on Monday.

Jose Luis Yanez was one of nine children and two adults living in the home. The Yuma Fire Department says he was found dead after firefighters went into the burning house to try and save his life.

RELATED STORY: House fire claims life of 10-year-old Yuma boy

The child's uncle says any donations help. So far, the family has raised $2,815. To donate, click here.

Local News / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content