Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 3:58 PM
Published 3:52 PM

Fund established for family of young drowning victims

MGN/GoFundMe/Ramirez Babies

One and two year old lost in backyard swimming pool

Damien and Xavier Rodriquez

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A GoFundMe account has been established for the family of two young boys who drowned in a backyard swimming pool Tuesday.

Damien and Xavier Rodriguez were one and two at the time of their death. Police say a parent discovered both boys around five Tuesday. Efforts to revive the little boys were unsuccessful.

The brothers were found in the family pool late Tuesday afternoon

Friends have established a GoFundMe account to help the boys' parents pay for their funerals. Click here to make a donation.

News 11's Arlette Yousif is learning more about the tragic circumstances surrounding the boys' deaths. Look for her reports beginning at 5 on the Early Edition.

News 11's Arlette Yousif has the latest on the tragedy in this livestream report:

Local News / News / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content