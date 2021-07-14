Fund established for family of young drowning victims

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A GoFundMe account has been established for the family of two young boys who drowned in a backyard swimming pool Tuesday.

Damien and Xavier Rodriguez were one and two at the time of their death. Police say a parent discovered both boys around five Tuesday. Efforts to revive the little boys were unsuccessful.

The brothers were found in the family pool late Tuesday afternoon

Friends have established a GoFundMe account to help the boys' parents pay for their funerals. Click here to make a donation.

News 11's Arlette Yousif is learning more about the tragic circumstances surrounding the boys' deaths. Look for her reports beginning at 5 on the Early Edition.

News 11's Arlette Yousif has the latest on the tragedy in this livestream report: