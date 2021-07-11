Skip to Content
Published 7:12 PM

Statewide Flex Alert issued for Monday

COURTESY CALIFORNIA ISO

Wildfires, record-breaking heat are contributors

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Independent System Operator (ISO) announces Sunday evening that a statewide Flex Alert is issued for Monday, July 12. These efforts are being made to stabilize electrical grids across the state.

The fast-moving Bootleg Fire effected power lines Friday and again on Saturday. Covering about 80% of the state, the California ISO service territory has been reduced by as much as 3,500 megawatts.

Record-breaking heat is not making the circumstances any easier. Air conditioning units are always in higher demand than usual around this time: It's the summer months.

What's a Flex Alert?

A Flex Alert is essentially a plea from the operator(s) of a state's power grid to its consumers. Residential efforts to conserve power are completely voluntary.

Just as the hottest time of the day has tipped off, from 4-9 p.m. the State encourages Californians to take these actions:

  • Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits.
  • Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers.
  • Turn off all unnecessary lights.

In order to prepare for a Flex Alert, the State encourages consumers to pre-cool their homestay by lowering the thermostat. These steps may also help balance electricity supply and demand for grid operators:

  • If you need to use your major appliances, do it before the Flex Alert is in effect.
  • When solar energy is plentiful, close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool.
  • Charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so there’s no need to do it when regional solar generation is down.

Until the State utilizes battery storage for excess solar-and-wind-energy, collective action to reduce electrical demand is California ISO's most effective solution.

