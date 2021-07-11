Statewide Flex Alert issued for Monday
Wildfires, record-breaking heat are contributors
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Independent System Operator (ISO) announces Sunday evening that a statewide Flex Alert is issued for Monday, July 12. These efforts are being made to stabilize electrical grids across the state.
The fast-moving Bootleg Fire effected power lines Friday and again on Saturday. Covering about 80% of the state, the California ISO service territory has been reduced by as much as 3,500 megawatts.
With transmission lines from Oregon still unreliable due to #BootlegFire & continued high temperatures, the California ISO issued a statewide #FlexAlert for Monday, July 12, from 4-9 p.m. Consumers are urged to #conserveenergy to help stabilize the grid. https://t.co/PQHFuzyHyx pic.twitter.com/PZtz8SE4Xn— California ISO (@California_ISO) July 12, 2021
Record-breaking heat is not making the circumstances any easier. Air conditioning units are always in higher demand than usual around this time: It's the summer months.
What's a Flex Alert?
A Flex Alert is essentially a plea from the operator(s) of a state's power grid to its consumers. Residential efforts to conserve power are completely voluntary.
Just as the hottest time of the day has tipped off, from 4-9 p.m. the State encourages Californians to take these actions:
- Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits.
- Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers.
- Turn off all unnecessary lights.
In order to prepare for a Flex Alert, the State encourages consumers to pre-cool their homestay by lowering the thermostat. These steps may also help balance electricity supply and demand for grid operators:
- If you need to use your major appliances, do it before the Flex Alert is in effect.
- When solar energy is plentiful, close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool.
- Charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so there’s no need to do it when regional solar generation is down.
Until the State utilizes battery storage for excess solar-and-wind-energy, collective action to reduce electrical demand is California ISO's most effective solution.
