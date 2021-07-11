Statewide Flex Alert issued for Monday

Top Stories

Wildfires, record-breaking heat are contributors

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Independent System Operator (ISO) announces Sunday evening that a statewide Flex Alert is issued for Monday, July 12. These efforts are being made to stabilize electrical grids across the state.

The fast-moving Bootleg Fire effected power lines Friday and again on Saturday. Covering about 80% of the state, the California ISO service territory has been reduced by as much as 3,500 megawatts.

With transmission lines from Oregon still unreliable due to #BootlegFire & continued high temperatures, the California ISO issued a statewide #FlexAlert for Monday, July 12, from 4-9 p.m. Consumers are urged to #conserveenergy to help stabilize the grid. https://t.co/PQHFuzyHyx pic.twitter.com/PZtz8SE4Xn — California ISO (@California_ISO) July 12, 2021

Record-breaking heat is not making the circumstances any easier. Air conditioning units are always in higher demand than usual around this time: It's the summer months.

What's a Flex Alert?

A Flex Alert is essentially a plea from the operator(s) of a state's power grid to its consumers. Residential efforts to conserve power are completely voluntary.

Just as the hottest time of the day has tipped off, from 4-9 p.m. the State encourages Californians to take these actions:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits.

Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers.

Turn off all unnecessary lights.

In order to prepare for a Flex Alert, the State encourages consumers to pre-cool their homestay by lowering the thermostat. These steps may also help balance electricity supply and demand for grid operators:

If you need to use your major appliances, do it before the Flex Alert is in effect.

When solar energy is plentiful, close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool.

Charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so there’s no need to do it when regional solar generation is down.

Until the State utilizes battery storage for excess solar-and-wind-energy, collective action to reduce electrical demand is California ISO's most effective solution.