Dead whale found on Rocky Point shore

PUERTO PEÑASCO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - A dead whale washed ashore on Rocky Point early Friday morning.

Tribuna de San Luis reports the whale had been dead for two days. The whale was stranded on the beach for hours before residents found the mammal on the shore.

Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat) officials say the cause of death is unknown, although they believe the whale died of an illness.

Whale found on Rocky Point Wednesday

Earlier this week, another whale washed up on the Rocky Point shore Wednesday morning. After a few hours, residents and fire officials could safely return the whale to the water.