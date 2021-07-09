The City of Calexico has a new mayor

Top Stories

Javier Moreno Calexico's looks to bring change and progress - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - There's a new face in the Calexico mayor's office, and he's looking to put a new face on city leadership.

Javier Moreno's colleagues on the Calexico City Council selected him to serve as mayor on Wednesday. He replaces Rosie Fernandez.

Fernandez, and her fellow council members, are no strangers to controversy. In January of 2020, she pleaded guilty to DUI charges, and served probation and performed community service. Then, in May, a community activist served Fernandez with a recall notice.

She's not the only Calexico city leader to face trouble with the law. Former Mayor Pro Tem David Romero is currently serving a federal prison sentence for accepting a bribe in exchange for an expedited cannabis permit.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary with a preview on Calexico's new mayor:

However, Fernandez herself initiated the motion that made Moreno mayor. She says she's excited for his term.

"The city council, it's no secret, it's divided, but Mr. Moreno has the best interest of moving the city in the right direction," she said.

Fernandez will remain on the city council as a member for one year. She predicts Moreno will move the city forward.

Friday on the Early Edition, News 11's Wiley Jawhary speaks to Mayor Moreno about his vision for the future of Calexico.