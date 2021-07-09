IID issues conserve alert this weekend as temps rise

Top Stories

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) issues a conserve alert starting Friday, July 9 to Monday, July 12 as high temperatures in the desert southwest are expected.

The National Weather Service said expected temperatures would be anywhere from 107 to 121 degrees.

IID encourages customers to do their part and conserve energy during these intense periods of high heat to help reduce the stress of the local grid and avoid power outages.



“By issuing our Conserve Alerts, we ask our customers to do what they can to help the local electric grid,” explained Marilyn Del Bosque Gilbert, IID Energy manager, “and we are so very appreciative of everyone who has helped to conserve.” Energy conservation “helps take the stress off infrastructure and helps maintain reliable energy delivery,” she added.

The IID manager adds conservation can also help customers lower their monthly electric bills.



IID encourages its customers to remain cool this summer and conserve energy by following some of these tips: