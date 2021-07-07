Excessive heat warning for Yuma and Imperial County this weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ensure you stay hydrated this weekend as Yuma and Imperial County will be hotter than usual starting Friday, July 9 to Sunday, July 11.
The National Weather Service (NWS) expects temperatures from 107 to 121.
Even though the river and parks sound pretty tempting, it's best to stay indoors to avoid a heat stroke. NSW reminds everyone to dress for the heat and in light-colored clothing. If you're engaging in outdoor activity, remember to take longer breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.
Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.
24 children died in hot cars in 2020, and 1 toddler already has died in April 2021.
The Red Cross has the following tips to stay cool this summer.
Learn How to Stay Hydrated
- Drinking enough water is one of the most important things you can do to prevent heat-related illness. An average person needs to drink about three-quarters of a gallon of fluid daily.
- Stay away from sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks.
- In general, eating meals and snacks throughout the day with adequate water intake is enough to maintain electrolytes and replace salt lost when you sweat.
- Certain medical conditions and medications may mean you need to drink more water. Talk to your healthcare provider.
Take Actions to Keep Your Home Cool
- Cover windows with drapes or shades.
- Weather-strip doors and windows.
- Use window reflectors, such as aluminum foil-covered cardboard, to reflect heat back outside.
- Add insulation to keep the heat out.
- Use a powered attic ventilator or attic fan to regulate the heat level of your attic by clearing hot air.
- Install window air conditioners and insulate around them.
Plan to Go to a Cool Place
Spending a few hours each day in air conditioning can help prevent or reduce heat-related illness. If you do not have air conditioning in your home, identify a place where you can spend the warmest part of the day during an extreme heat event.
- Contact a nearby neighbor, friend or relative who has air conditioning.
- Check to see if shopping malls or public libraries are open.
- Find out if your community plans to open public cooling centers.
