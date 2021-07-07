Excessive heat warning for Yuma and Imperial County this weekend

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ensure you stay hydrated this weekend as Yuma and Imperial County will be hotter than usual starting Friday, July 9 to Sunday, July 11.

The National Weather Service (NWS) expects temperatures from 107 to 121.

Even though the river and parks sound pretty tempting, it's best to stay indoors to avoid a heat stroke. NSW reminds everyone to dress for the heat and in light-colored clothing. If you're engaging in outdoor activity, remember to take longer breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.

24 children died in hot cars in 2020, and 1 toddler already has died in April 2021.

The Red Cross has the following tips to stay cool this summer.

Learn How to Stay Hydrated

Drinking enough water is one of the most important things you can do to prevent heat-related illness. An average person needs to drink about three-quarters of a gallon of fluid daily.

Stay away from sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks.

In general, eating meals and snacks throughout the day with adequate water intake is enough to maintain electrolytes and replace salt lost when you sweat.

Certain medical conditions and medications may mean you need to drink more water. Talk to your healthcare provider.

Take Actions to Keep Your Home Cool

Cover windows with drapes or shades.

Weather-strip doors and windows.

Use window reflectors, such as aluminum foil-covered cardboard, to reflect heat back outside.

Add insulation to keep the heat out.

Use a powered attic ventilator or attic fan to regulate the heat level of your attic by clearing hot air.

Install window air conditioners and insulate around them.

Plan to Go to a Cool Place

Spending a few hours each day in air conditioning can help prevent or reduce heat-related illness. If you do not have air conditioning in your home, identify a place where you can spend the warmest part of the day during an extreme heat event.