Video shows armed robber demanding money from migrants

Border Patrol agents say the suspect is still on the loose

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma Sector camera operator caught a group of migrants robbed by an armed assailant last month.

U.S. Border Patrol says the incident happened early morning after the camera observed a group of migrants confronted by an armed assailant who appeared to demand money and a backpack from them.

When agents responded to the area, the assailant had returned to Mexico.

Agents notified Mexican police of the incident and searched for the suspect, sadly they did not locate him. The suspect remains at large. Thankfully no one was injured.

Border Patrol agents say this is another example of the exploitation of migrants by the cartels and organizations operating at the border. Agents continue to work with law enforcement partners to work together, prevent this from happening, and continue to rescue and protect them before it's too late.