Top Stories

PHOENIX (CNN) - Chad Daybell won't face charges in the death of his wife's former husband.

The Maricopa County attorney's office declined to prosecute Daybell with conspiracy to murder Charles vallow.

Officials say an attorney reviewed the case and decided not to prosecute because a conviction would be difficult.

Charles Vallow was killed on July 20-19 by Lori vallow's brother -- alexander cox -- who called 9-1-1, saying he had shot his brother-in-law.

Cox died a few months later.

Lori Vallow is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit murder in Charles vallow's death.

She and daybell are also facing charges in the deaths of two of her children -- 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old JJ Vallow.

The children disappeared on September 20-19 -- their remains were found on June 20-20 on daybell's property in Idaho.