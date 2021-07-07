Paisa gang member caught entering the U.S. illegally

Top Stories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted gang member last Thursday morning.

U.S. Border Patrol agents found the man illegally entering the U.S. through the Calexico Port of Entry. Record checks revealed 35-year-old Juan Melgarejo-Herrera, a Mexican national member of the Paisa prison gang with an extensive criminal and immigration history.

Melgarejo served three years in prison in Utah for possession with intent to distribute. A judge previously removed him from the U.S. in 2008.

U.S. Border Patrol will process Melgarejo-Herrera accordingly.