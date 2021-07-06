Tropical storm Elsa nears Florida Keys

Top Stories

Catch a glimpse of the storm's destruction, predicted path

FLORIDA (KYMA, KECY) - Florida may be on the opposite coast as us, but humidity from the tropical storm affecting it does indeed reach the desert southwest. As Elsa nears the Florida Keys, footage is flooding in from around the region.

Conditions are anticipated to grow in intensity today as the storm nears the shoreline. Floridians on the western end of the peninsula have begun stacking sandbags and stocking up on storm supplies.

Violent rains and severe winds have arrived at Florida's coast. Clearwater Beach is expected to be the epicenter of the potential strike zone.

And though Elsa is scaring some into "preparation mode;" some are being encouraged into "party mode." Jerry Edwards at Englewood Beach says, "Well we've been through several storms, but I don't think it's going to be that big of a deal."

Locals like Edwards are choosing to celebrate the occasion, continuing their weekend holiday festivities into the week.