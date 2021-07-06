SoCal AMBER Alert issued for abducted child in Lake Elsinore

Top Stories

Toddler missing is named Celestine Stoot III

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol activated an AMBER Alert late Monday evening on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

COURTESY MISSINGKIDS.ORG

Last seen on Sunday at an unknown time, Celestine Stoot III, is the one-year-old male victim. At only 3 feet and weighing about 30 pounds, Celestine's hair and eyes are also described as brown.

The alleged suspect, Celestine Stoot Jr., should be considered armed and dangerous.

Standing at approximately 5'8" and weighing 160 pounds, Stoot Jr. is believed to be driving a Silver 202 Kia Optima. Though temporary, the tag on the California license plate is U335133.

Authorities ask that if anyone sees Celestine Stoot III, his father or the vehicle, they immediately call 911. Please do not make contact with the individuals.