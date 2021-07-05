Skip to Content
UPDATE: Brush fires continue to grow throughout Imperial County

Imperial Fire has requested a strike team from San Diego to assist

CALEXICO, Calif. (CBS 13) - The Imperial County Fire department along with surrounding agencies are battling a blaze that is traveling East towards Clark Road near Calexico.

Both Clark and La Brucherie are closed. Imperial Fire has requested a strike team from San Diego to help contain the blaze.

Crews that were previously working on a fire in Brawley were called to assist the fire on Ferrel Road shortly after.

As for the public safety alerts, El Centro Police believe the alerts are related to the brush fires near Calexico and Brawley but were not the agency who posted them.

