News
BREAKING NEWS: Brush fire breaks out in Calipatria

Fire crews battle a blaze burning along Rutherford Road near Wiest Lake
Vince Ybarra, CBS 13
150 acres burned - fire crews on scene battling flames

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire burning on land situated between Brawley and Calipatria.

A battalion chief from Westmoreland Fire tells CBS 13's Vince Ybarra, the blaze has burned 150 acres of land along Rutherford Road near Wiest Lake. He says power to homes in the area has been shut off as a precaution. No word yet on when it may be restored.

At this point the fire is 10% contained. Firefighters say it's burning in rugged terrain on making it hard to reach the hot spots.

KYMA.com will continue to follow this breaking story and bring you updates as they become available.

