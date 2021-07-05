Imperial Valley residents look for pets spooked during fireworks

Top Stories

Humane Society of Imperial Valley believes about 100 pets left their homes after July 4 - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The day after Fourth of July means that some pets are without a home, that's because according to the National Humane Society, fireworks cause disorientation in many pets resulting in them running away out of fear.

In the Imperial Valley, social media has been slammed with photos of missing pets today. Many pet owners and volunteers are on the streets in search.

The 5th of July, a day dreaded by some pet owners. Fireworks and pets scattered the streets. Disorientation and anxiety are the effects that some dogs and cats experience as we celebrate our freedom.

Imperial Valley lost and found pets

Crystal Monreal an Imperial Valley resident is mourning the loss of her puppy. Monreal's dog ran away on Fathers Day. He was found and was in the care of others but ran away again last night and was killed by a car.

Joey, Crystals 1-year-old puppy

“Fireworks are a lot of fun we just have to take into consideration that animals are terrified of them,” she said.

Monreal says that her other dogs had a rough night and were under a lot of stress.

"I know we are not going to stop popping them, people are not going to stop, but just be more cautious take pets into consideration," she said.

Sabrina Ashjian of the National Humane Society says that precautionary measures can be taken to avoid pets running off. She says that anti-anxiety music can help pets stay calm or even sleep better.

"Pay attention to make sure your pets collars are up to date, make sure your fence are secured, this is a time where pets end up running off because of fireworks," she said.

Some pet owners also took to social media posting that police officers were unresponsive to calls regarding illegal fireworks. The City of Imperial Police Department says they responded to about 14 calls.