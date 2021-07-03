Paradise Casino prepares for Independence Day celebration

Top Stories

Event still happening, despite entertainment act pulling out

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Happening tomorrow night, Paradise Casino plans to celebrate Fourth of July with a massive fireworks show.

Last year, the longstanding fireworks show was canceled due to the pandemic. The event is for all ages and it will include food and musical entertainment.

It was originally supposed to feature the Boost Mobile freestyle motocross team, but has had to pull out of the event. The casino’s firework show has been a staple in the community for more than 20 years.

Paradise Executive Director of Marketing Kyle Gawthorp expresses, "It's one of the things that were we're proud of. It's one of the things that this event has become known for, and that is the duration and volume of fireworks during the show. I've seen the programming setup, and it's going to be fantastic."

The early independence day event is free. Doors open at 6 tomorrow night, and runs till 10.

Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30p.m. and run for 25 minutes.