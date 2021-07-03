IID offers financial support to assist in hosting water activities during summer

Top Stories

Plans to install about 50 signs along canal banks

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) presented the Cities of Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, El Centro, Imperial and Heber Public Utilities District throughout the day, Friday, with summer grant-fund contributions to assist in hosting water activities.

Courtesy Imperial Irrigation District

Dippy Duck, IID's cartoon mascot who represents the district's water-safety program, has encouraged the Valley's youth for over half a century with mottos like: "Stay active. Play safe. Be cool." or "Never swim in a canal, Never play near a canal, Never jump into a canal."

IID employees also installed a new sign just outside the City of Brawley on Friday.

This year, the district has about 50 sign installations planned along canal banks emphasizing the slogan: "Stay away. Stay alive." The IID expects to install these signs throughout the Valley as consistent reminders of Dippy Duck’s rules to stay safe by staying away.

IID Director Javier Gonzalez is to thank for suggesting the additional signs, along with the Board of Directors' for their overall support.

Dippy Duck will present a check to the City of Westmorland sometime next week.