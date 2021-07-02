Convicted gang member arrested

Top Stories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol at the El Centro Sector arrested a known gang member Thursday morning.

The incident began at about 7:30 when agents apprehended an illegally-present Mexican national in the east desert region of Calexico. Border Patrol detained and transported the 35-year-old to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.

Record checks reveal the prison gang member, Juan Melgarejo-Herrera, does indeed have an extensive criminal and immigration history.

He also has a prior conviction for possession with intent to distribute, which earned him 36 months prison time in Utah. Melgarejo-Herrera received several charges for re-entry after deportation and was previously removed by order of an U.S. Immigration Judge in October 2008.

U.S. Border Patrol will process Melgarejo-Herrera accordingly.