Man taken to hospital after crash with parked car in Yuma

Top Stories

Police say alcohol and speed appear to be a factor in the crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police said a man was taken to the hospital after crashing into a parked vehicle in Yuma.

Courtesy of Josh Ramos

The Yuma Police Department said it received reports of the crash Wednesday night at the 1600 block of W. 1st Street.

Police say investigations reveal a 23-year-old man was driving a 2008 Ford Mustang when he crashed into a 2007 GMC Yukon. Thankfully no one was inside the GMC. Paramedics transported the driver to Yuma Regional Medical Center, but he was later flown to Phoenix.

They say the driver is in serious condition. Alcohol and speed appear to be a factor in the crash. The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.