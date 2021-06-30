U.S Supreme Court won’t hear IID Abatti lawsuit

Top Stories

Imperial Irrigation District speaks out following U.S Supreme Court decision - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) speaks out following the U.S Supreme Court's recent decision to not hear the water rights case from Mike Abatti farms.

IID says this ruling brings closure to a years-long case. It also believes this serves to clarify certain misconceptions about the water rights IID currently holds.

This lawsuit has been years in the making, but IID says it will continue distributing water to the Imperial Valley fairly.

The IID came up with an equitable distribution plan to evenly disperse the Colorado River water. Still, some agriculture companies in the area argue that the allocation of water isn't fair. The Imperial County Farm Bureau aligns with farmer Michael Abatti's views that water rights should be tied to the land.

IID's Public Information Officer Robert Schettler says the district is ready to move on.

"We are thankful that the dispute has been resolved, we think the supreme court made a firm opposition, but we don’t want to be at odds. We think that we should work together,” Schettler says.

News 11 reached out to Abatti to see if this is truly the end of this case.