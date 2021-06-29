Two suspects appear before a judge for gruesome murder of Yuma man

Top Stories

WARNING: The details in this article may be graphic for some

CBS 13's April Hettinger describes what happened after the man hadn't been seen since March

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man and woman are now facing first-degree murder charges after officers found the body of a missing Yuma man, who prosecutors say was tortured before he was killed.

31-year-old Derek Runnion went missing in late March. On April 1, his remains were found. Today, two suspects made their first appearance in court after their arrest.

22-year-old Janissa Jones and 28-year-old Erick Chavez stood before Judge Juan M. Guerrero three months after Derek Runnion went missing.

Now both suspects face first-degree murder charges. The state prosecutor, Meaghan Gallagher, describes the horrifying way Runnion was killed, accusing both suspects of stabbing and shooting him before allegedly deciding to burn his body

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) received tips about possible suspects after they found his remains.

"I did review the probable cause and their is probable cause for the arrest," Judge Guerrero stated.

Janissa Jones wanted by the U.S. Marshals since June 14th.

"We have had multiple state agencies looking for her, federal agencies and agencies within the State of California looking for this defendant," Gallagher explained.

U.S. Marshals finally tracked her down. She's now held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Erick Chavez has a criminal record and previously broke his terms of probation. The judge gave him no bond.

"The only reason that he was caught by law enforcement was because first he fled and was unable to outrun law enforcement in the target parking lot in the Yuma Palms shopping center before he was tackled and then forcibly taken into custody," Gallagher said.

As for Derek's friends, they say they're pleased with the way this case is moving forward, hoping justice is served.

Another friend, Kristin Finke, saw Derek the day before he went missing. She now carries his ashes with her on an guitar-shaped urn necklace.

"He was such a light, and if I have it, I know that light will never go out," Finke explained.

For a while, police remained silent about this case as to not hinder the investigation and because the two suspects were on the loose.