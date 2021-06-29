Must-see Video: Car plunges into Salinity Canal

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents in Yuma rescued two people after driving their car into the Salinity Canal last week.

U.S. Border Patrol said the incident happened last Friday just after midnight. An operations camera caught the vehicle crossing Levee Road at County 9th Street into the canal.

The camera operator quickly notified agents in the area and quickly responded. The driver and the passenger got out of the vehicle before the vehicle completely went underwater. Agents got there just in time and rescued both individuals by using the rescue discs and pulling them out of the water.

Agents say the Yuma Fire Department and Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) also responded to the scene.

They say YCSO continues to investigate the incident, but alcohol appears to be a factor.