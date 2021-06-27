Imperial County Sheriff’s Office loses deputy in traffic accident

Top Stories

Official chain of events yet to be released

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office identified a fallen deputy Sunday morning on social media whom recently passed away Saturday evening.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of Deputy Anthony Redondo who died as a result of a traffic accident last night while on duty. RIP Anthony. Imperial County Sheriff's Office

Allegedly a multiple-injury collision, the accident occurred west of the City of Imperial, out in the country, off of Forrester and Aten Roads around 7:30 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing updates.