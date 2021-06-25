Sen. Hueso recognizes IV Food Bank as district’s 2021 Nonprofit of the Year

Top Stories

CalNonprofits organizes virtual awards celebration

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Ben Hueso eagerly announces Friday that he recognizes the Imperial Valley Food Bank (IVFB) as 2021 Nonprofit of the Year for California’s 40th Senate District.

He highlights that in the IVFB's 30-year history, it has never served the community as much as it has during the COVID-19 epidemic. "We’ve heard throughout the pandemic that ‘we are in this together,’ but few organizations have more fully embodied this than Imperial Valley Food Bank," comments Sen. Hueso.

The awards were organized by a statewide alliance known as the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits). This year, CalNonprofits recognized 114 nonprofits during the virtual event.

Courtesy of Imperial Valley Food Bank

Layoffs and business closures related to the pandemic are key contributing factors to the increase in demand of aid recently needed.

Prior to the lockdowns, the IVFD distributed 5 million pounds of food and served up to 18,000 residents. Those numbers went up about 62% to 8 million pounds of food and up to 29,000 residents during 2020.

Sen. Hueso believes, "Their endless generosity has given strength, hope and nourishment to so many families during such difficult times, and has reminded us all of the importance of community support."

In an effort to wholeheartedly support their pre-pandemic staff, the IVFB's 14 employees have been ensured work without a reduction in hours or furloughs. Together, they also created a "Food Bank School" which consisted of their very own children.