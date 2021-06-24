Skip to Content
Marijuana products recalled in Arizona due to Salmonella, Aspergillus

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Multiple marijuana dispensaries in Arizona recall products due to possible contamination with Salmonella or Aspergillus.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) says to dispose of the products listed below, which tested positive for Salmonella or Aspergillus.

Brand NameProduct NameBatch NumberProduct TypeImplicated Contaminant
Harvest Platinum14g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Glazed Apricot Gelato)CVGH210406HBPlant, TrimSalmonella
Harvest Platinum14g Pre Pack Sativa Flower (Tiger Haze)CVGH210406HM (L)Plant, TrimAspergillus
Modern Flower3.5g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Orange Acai)CVGH2104210HIPlant, Flower - Cured, GreenhouseAspergillus sp.
Sol Flower Dispensaries and EstablishmentsTahiti Lime0121TILM.33.WTPlant, Flower - CuredAspergillus sp.
EHF (Elephant Head Farms)HAT Trick #17 Flower030821F1H12Plant, Flower - CuredSalmonella
Mohave CannabisPrerollLAB #454 PRPlant, Preroll, IndoorSalmonella
Tru Infusion FlowerCherry WIFI0326R12CUCPlant, Flower - Cured indoorAspergillus sp.
The PharmChemistry #1 (HD 3/24/21)Chemistry #1  1 B15B.R1-10Plant, Flower - Cured, GreenhouseAspergillus sp.

Although no illnesses have been reported, health officials want to make purchasers aware of contaminated products before being ingested, inhaled, or consumed. If you have already consumed any of those products, contact your healthcare in case of an emergency.

Symptoms for salmonella may include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and headaches. As for Aspergillus, it may cause an allergic reaction or infection.

For a full list of the symptoms, click here.

