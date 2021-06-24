Marijuana products recalled in Arizona due to Salmonella, Aspergillus
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Multiple marijuana dispensaries in Arizona recall products due to possible contamination with Salmonella or Aspergillus.
The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) says to dispose of the products listed below, which tested positive for Salmonella or Aspergillus.
|Brand Name
|Product Name
|Batch Number
|Product Type
|Implicated Contaminant
|Harvest Platinum
|14g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Glazed Apricot Gelato)
|CVGH210406HB
|Plant, Trim
|Salmonella
|Harvest Platinum
|14g Pre Pack Sativa Flower (Tiger Haze)
|CVGH210406HM (L)
|Plant, Trim
|Aspergillus
|Modern Flower
|3.5g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Orange Acai)
|CVGH2104210HI
|Plant, Flower - Cured, Greenhouse
|Aspergillus sp.
|Sol Flower Dispensaries and Establishments
|Tahiti Lime
|0121TILM.33.WT
|Plant, Flower - Cured
|Aspergillus sp.
|EHF (Elephant Head Farms)
|HAT Trick #17 Flower
|030821F1H12
|Plant, Flower - Cured
|Salmonella
|Mohave Cannabis
|Preroll
|LAB #454 PR
|Plant, Preroll, Indoor
|Salmonella
|Tru Infusion Flower
|Cherry WIFI
|0326R12CUC
|Plant, Flower - Cured indoor
|Aspergillus sp.
|The Pharm
|Chemistry #1 (HD 3/24/21)
|Chemistry #1 1 B15B.R1-10
|Plant, Flower - Cured, Greenhouse
|Aspergillus sp.
Although no illnesses have been reported, health officials want to make purchasers aware of contaminated products before being ingested, inhaled, or consumed. If you have already consumed any of those products, contact your healthcare in case of an emergency.
Symptoms for salmonella may include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and headaches. As for Aspergillus, it may cause an allergic reaction or infection.
For a full list of the symptoms, click here.