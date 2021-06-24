Marijuana products recalled in Arizona due to Salmonella, Aspergillus

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Multiple marijuana dispensaries in Arizona recall products due to possible contamination with Salmonella or Aspergillus.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) says to dispose of the products listed below, which tested positive for Salmonella or Aspergillus.

Brand Name Product Name Batch Number Product Type Implicated Contaminant Harvest Platinum 14g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Glazed Apricot Gelato) CVGH210406HB Plant, Trim Salmonella Harvest Platinum 14g Pre Pack Sativa Flower (Tiger Haze) CVGH210406HM (L) Plant, Trim Aspergillus Modern Flower 3.5g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Orange Acai) CVGH2104210HI Plant, Flower - Cured, Greenhouse Aspergillus sp. Sol Flower Dispensaries and Establishments Tahiti Lime 0121TILM.33.WT Plant, Flower - Cured Aspergillus sp. EHF (Elephant Head Farms) HAT Trick #17 Flower 030821F1H12 Plant, Flower - Cured Salmonella Mohave Cannabis Preroll LAB #454 PR Plant, Preroll, Indoor Salmonella Tru Infusion Flower Cherry WIFI 0326R12CUC Plant, Flower - Cured indoor Aspergillus sp. The Pharm Chemistry #1 (HD 3/24/21) Chemistry #1 1 B15B.R1-10 Plant, Flower - Cured, Greenhouse Aspergillus sp.

Although no illnesses have been reported, health officials want to make purchasers aware of contaminated products before being ingested, inhaled, or consumed. If you have already consumed any of those products, contact your healthcare in case of an emergency.

Symptoms for salmonella may include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and headaches. As for Aspergillus, it may cause an allergic reaction or infection.

For a full list of the symptoms, click here.