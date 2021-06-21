Concern over lack of animal control in Imperial Valley

Top Stories

News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports -

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A shortage of animal control officers in the city of El Centro has the police taking on dog catching duties.

Numerous social media posts complain of the number of stray dogs roaming the city's streets. Police Chief Robert Sawyer says the city only employs two full time animal control officers, and right now they are caring for the dogs and cats already in the shelter.

The Humane Society of the United States says rising temperatures only makes the situation more dangerous for the animals.

Sabrina Ashjian also says that the Humane Society is there to help.

"We are happy to address any issues and challenges locally that the community is facing," she said.

Meanwhile some rescue shelters around the valley have also reported an excess amount of calls, one shelter who wishes not to be named, even saying that they're running out of room.

Hot temperatures just make the situation more dangerous for the animals. Ashjian says hundreds of pets die of heat exhaustion every year because their owners left them in vehicles. Leaving windows open does not help.

“I thought that leaving the windows open slightly makes a difference but studies show that they don’t,” she said.

Mayor Arroyo, a Brawley resident who works to rescue animals on her free time, has taken matters into her own hands. She says El Centro is in dire need of support.

“They try to get animal control involved but they are unable to help, so we jump in and are scrambling,” she said.

In the City of Imperial, Captain Max Sheffield tells us, the police used to handle animal control calls, but it now has a dedicated animal control officer. The public can contact the city animal control officer at (760) 355-4327.